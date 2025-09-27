Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 270 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $350.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,069,232. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

