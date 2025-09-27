Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 196 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,914,000 after purchasing an additional 164,662 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,288,000 after purchasing an additional 89,185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after purchasing an additional 497,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $212.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.82. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $214.76.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.