Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 540 Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

ROP opened at $499.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.25 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

