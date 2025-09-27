TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 232 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,914,000 after acquiring an additional 164,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allstate by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allstate by 613.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,073,000 after acquiring an additional 497,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $212.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.12 and a 200 day moving average of $200.82. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $214.76.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.Allstate’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.