608 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 107.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 103.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 714.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

