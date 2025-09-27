U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 723 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 18,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3%

CDNS opened at $350.11 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,069,232 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

