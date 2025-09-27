Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF $XES

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.76% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XES opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.00. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $88.62.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Profile
