Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $95.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.29. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $119.56.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.83%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

