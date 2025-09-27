Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 15.1% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $31.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

