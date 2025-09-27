Mather Group LLC. Purchases 161 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $256.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.76 and a twelve month high of $258.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total transaction of $4,613,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock valued at $32,532,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

