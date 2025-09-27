Castleview Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $214,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $247.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $256.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp set a $265.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.35.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

