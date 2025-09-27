MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 8,422 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 43.6% in the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 302,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,577,000 after purchasing an additional 106,067 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $247.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $256.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.61 and its 200-day moving average is $184.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

