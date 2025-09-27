Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Position Raised by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.6% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.1% during the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 302,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,577,000 after buying an additional 106,067 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $265.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.35.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $247.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $256.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.61 and its 200-day moving average is $184.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

