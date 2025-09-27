Old Port Advisors Sells 19,571 Shares of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF $DVYA

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $43.45.
iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Company Profile
