Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 44,506 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,506 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $298.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $306.11.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.