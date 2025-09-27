Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 44,506 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,506 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $298.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $306.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

