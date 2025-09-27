Norden Group LLC Has $423,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Norden Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $298.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $306.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

