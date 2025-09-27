McAdam LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Waldencast PLC $WALD

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WALD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Waldencast by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Waldencast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Waldencast from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.97.

Waldencast Price Performance

WALD stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Waldencast PLC has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Waldencast Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

