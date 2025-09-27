The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM Stake Lowered by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.09.

Boston Beer stock opened at $215.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.34 and a fifty-two week high of $329.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.53.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $587.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

