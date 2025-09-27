First Horizon Corporation $FHN Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 53,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. First Horizon Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,072.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,295 shares of company stock worth $3,322,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

