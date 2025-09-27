Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys 78 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $192.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

