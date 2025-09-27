TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after buying an additional 408,821 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after purchasing an additional 110,232 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,183,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after buying an additional 110,732 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

