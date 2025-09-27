Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF $AVDV

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVDV. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 596,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,570,000 after acquiring an additional 544,045 shares during the period. Emprise Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 245,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 152,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 115,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.07. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $89.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

