Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,928 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBCG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBCG opened at $53.19 on Friday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

