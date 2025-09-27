Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 3,332 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 79,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

