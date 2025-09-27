Cove Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,840 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.9% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $12,304,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $126.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

