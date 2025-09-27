Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 18,209 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $28,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.15.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $126.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

