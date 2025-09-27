Mather Group LLC. Has $249,000 Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 55.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $28,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,101.71.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,518.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,465.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,708.83.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

