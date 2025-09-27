Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO is Marmo Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC owned about 1.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $19,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,216,000 after acquiring an additional 176,891 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,175,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,736,000 after acquiring an additional 142,861 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,830,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after acquiring an additional 163,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 105,333 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $74.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

