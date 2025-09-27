Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

