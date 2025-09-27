State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $17,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $280,226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,024.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,148,000 after buying an additional 547,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,653,000 after buying an additional 143,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $30,453,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.42.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.98 and its 200 day moving average is $200.81. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.