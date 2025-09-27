Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 797 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 4.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.9% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.6% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 255,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 142.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,609,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 946,870 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $42.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

