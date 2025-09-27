Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 12,488 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 144,740 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,793,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $105.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

