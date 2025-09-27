American National Bank & Trust Sells 1,147 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

American National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Masco were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

