Ellida Mcmillan Purchases 248 Shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CFO Ellida Mcmillan purchased 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $11,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,471.25. The trade was a 8.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ellida Mcmillan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Ellida Mcmillan acquired 350 shares of PhenixFIN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.25 per share, for a total transaction of $17,237.50.

PhenixFIN Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PFX opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhenixFIN

About PhenixFIN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PhenixFIN Co. ( NYSE:PFX Free Report ) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PhenixFIN were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

