Ellida Mcmillan Purchases 248 Shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CFO Ellida Mcmillan purchased 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $11,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,471.25. The trade was a 8.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ellida Mcmillan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 14th, Ellida Mcmillan acquired 350 shares of PhenixFIN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.25 per share, for a total transaction of $17,237.50.
PhenixFIN Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of PFX opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $57.40.
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
