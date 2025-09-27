Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.47 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

