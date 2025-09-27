Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $457,000 Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,510 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 34,326.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 695,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in VeriSign by 477.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,880,000 after purchasing an additional 654,170 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in VeriSign by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,202,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,098,000 after purchasing an additional 500,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,680. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.48, for a total value of $576,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,443,122.72. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,733,269. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $284.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.49. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.62 and a 52-week high of $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

