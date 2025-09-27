Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 13,065 iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $141,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.