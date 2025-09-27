Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co increased its stake in General Dynamics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 123,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,027,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $330.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.