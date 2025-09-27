PFS Partners LLC Has $7.95 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up about 4.0% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PFS Partners LLC owned 0.98% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,949,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,957,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 348.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,183,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $63.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.