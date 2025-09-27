VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,130 shares during the quarter. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF comprises 3.5% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

