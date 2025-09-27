Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 9.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $72,706,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 23.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 126.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 54,360 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $194.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.32 and a 200 day moving average of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

