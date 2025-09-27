State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,851 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $62,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $194.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.40. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.47.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

