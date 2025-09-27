Insider Buying: Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) CAO Purchases $27,000.00 in Stock

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) CAO Todd Bedrick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 180,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,155.60. The trade was a 5.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Absci Price Performance

ABSI stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Absci Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $408.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,737.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Absci Corporation will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Absci from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Absci from $6.40 to $5.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absci by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 366,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 66,556 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 108,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,867,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 303,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absci

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.