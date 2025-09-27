Aspermont (ASX:ASP) Insider Purchases A$20,600.00 in Stock

Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP – Get Free Report) insider Ajit Patel acquired 2,942,857 shares of Aspermont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,600.00.

Aspermont Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Get Aspermont alerts:

Aspermont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aspermont Limited provides market specific content across the resource sectors through a combination of print, digital media channels, and face to face networking channels in Australia and internationally. The company offers industry news and information for various sectors, such as mining, investment, energy, and agriculture; Mining Journal, a digital and print information service; and content creation services, as well as runs various industry events and conferences.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspermont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspermont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.