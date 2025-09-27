Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Director Menelas Pangalos Acquires 95,785 Shares

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) Director Menelas Pangalos purchased 95,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $254,788.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 113,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,133.60. This trade represents a 527.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Absci stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. Absci Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $408.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,737.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. Equities analysts expect that Absci Corporation will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABSI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Absci from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Absci from $6.40 to $5.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Absci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Absci by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

