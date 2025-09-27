Nicholas Schorsch Purchases 1,863 Shares of American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas Schorsch bought 1,863 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $18,425.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,022,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,854.70. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
American Strategic Investment Trading Down 0.5%
NYSE NYC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. American Strategic Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.13.
American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($16.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($14.65). American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 87.51% and a negative net margin of 166.56%.The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Strategic Investment
American Strategic Investment Company Profile
American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Strategic Investment
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.