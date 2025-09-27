Nicholas Schorsch Purchases 1,863 Shares of American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas Schorsch bought 1,863 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $18,425.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,022,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,854.70. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE NYC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. American Strategic Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.13.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($16.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($14.65). American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 87.51% and a negative net margin of 166.56%.The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Strategic Investment stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Strategic Investment Co. ( NYSE:NYC Free Report ) by 3,757.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.66% of American Strategic Investment worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

