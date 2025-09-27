Richard Pinola Purchases 1,012 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Stock

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) Director Richard Pinola acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.49 per share, with a total value of $29,843.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,887.29. The trade was a 8.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NLOP opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.83. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.
Net Lease Office Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.
Institutional Trading of Net Lease Office Properties
About Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Net Lease Office Properties
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.