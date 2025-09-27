Richard Pinola Purchases 1,012 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Stock

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) Director Richard Pinola acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.49 per share, with a total value of $29,843.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,887.29. The trade was a 8.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLOP opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.83. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

Net Lease Office Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Net Lease Office Properties

About Net Lease Office Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

