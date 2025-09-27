StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Up 23.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) rose 23.8% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 434,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 584% from the average daily volume of 63,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.23.
StrikePoint Gold Company Profile
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
