RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Sells $32,037.50 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,165 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $32,037.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,511,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,564,215. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, September 24th, Bradley Vizi sold 8 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $220.40.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Bradley Vizi sold 85 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,337.50.

On Friday, September 19th, Bradley Vizi sold 3,825 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $105,187.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Bradley Vizi sold 2,620 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $72,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Bradley Vizi sold 2,811 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $77,330.61.

On Friday, September 12th, Bradley Vizi sold 658 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $18,114.74.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Bradley Vizi sold 300 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $8,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Bradley Vizi sold 4 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $110.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Bradley Vizi sold 3,961 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $108,967.11.

On Friday, September 5th, Bradley Vizi sold 4,508 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $123,970.00.

RCM Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.27. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Report on RCMT

About RCM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.