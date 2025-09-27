RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Sells $32,037.50 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,165 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $32,037.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,511,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,564,215. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 24th, Bradley Vizi sold 8 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $220.40.
- On Tuesday, September 23rd, Bradley Vizi sold 85 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,337.50.
- On Friday, September 19th, Bradley Vizi sold 3,825 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $105,187.50.
- On Thursday, September 18th, Bradley Vizi sold 2,620 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $72,050.00.
- On Wednesday, September 17th, Bradley Vizi sold 2,811 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $77,330.61.
- On Friday, September 12th, Bradley Vizi sold 658 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $18,114.74.
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Bradley Vizi sold 300 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $8,250.00.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Bradley Vizi sold 4 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $110.00.
- On Monday, September 8th, Bradley Vizi sold 3,961 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $108,967.11.
- On Friday, September 5th, Bradley Vizi sold 4,508 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $123,970.00.
RCM Technologies Stock Up 1.8%
NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.27. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
