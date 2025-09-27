EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Sells $352,250.80 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $352,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,242.60. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $328,269.60.
- On Monday, July 21st, Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $357,133.20.
EverQuote Stock Performance
EVER opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $863.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $30.03.
Institutional Trading of EverQuote
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,621,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,383,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 319,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
