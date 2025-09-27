EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Sells $352,250.80 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $352,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,242.60. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, August 20th, Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $328,269.60.

On Monday, July 21st, Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $357,133.20.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $863.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.19 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,621,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,383,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 319,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverQuote

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.